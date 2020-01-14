Sacked SI held for cheating people in Cumilla

Police on Tuesday arrested a sacked sub-inspector from Dhaka’s Khilgaon area for cheating people by introducing himself as top ranked police officer.

The arrestee was identified as Fakhruddin Md Azad, of Bakui village in Laksam upazila.

Syed Nurul Islam, superintendent of Cumilla police, at a press conference, said a police team arrested Fakhruddin from a house in Khilgaon area in the capital at 3am.

Police also recovered police uniforms, seals, stickers from his possession and seized a private car, the SP added.

The SP also said Detective Branch of Police arrested Azad in 1991 for taking bribe and later terminated him from his job.

Being cheated by Fakhruddin, 11 victims submitted complaints to police, said the SP.