Ways in which hugging can boost your health

Not too fond of hugging? Maybe learning about the many health benefits of it will change your mind. Hugging is a simple gesture that many think of as inconsequential. But, behind an embrace lie many healing powers that can do wonders for your health. And, even if you are not a fan of hugging someone, a simple touch and brushing of skin can also help you. According to science, here is what happens when you hug someone daily. Read on.

In simple words, when you embrace someone you are fond of, the nervous system begins to chill. It sends a signal to the brain to stress less. Your skin and body begin to sense a stimulation that then travels to the rest of the body through the branches of the nervous system, thereby relaxing you.You sleep better

Goes without saying, when you are less stressed and have eased your anxiety, you get a good night’s sleep. Imagine what a simple hug can do. You can squeeze in a small cuddle session with someone you love for just 10 minutes before bedtime, for a great sleep. Science says that little touches throughout the day can improve your sensory experiences, too.

Happy hormones

A happy and love-filled touch can increase serotonin production. which is the body’s happy hormone and a natural anti-depressant. It also increases the production of oxytocin, which is known as the love hormone. According to a 2017 study published in the journal Psychological Science, a high level of oxytocin can enhance a partner’s gratitude, responsiveness and love.

Immunity boost

When your nervous system is in a relaxed state, when your heart rate is just normal, when your blood is getting pumped well, know that your immunity will strengthen, too. Science says that a more relaxed brain can ward off diseases and lessen the impact of cold. This is why health experts insist on meditation. But, hugging someone can do all this and so much more.Better mood for hugger

The one who is hugging gets to be in a good mood, too. In fact, experts say the benefits of hugging are greater for the giver than the receiver. But, this is only if both the parties like each other.