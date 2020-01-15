Australia, Bangladesh are great friends: High Commissioner Niblett

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett has said Australia and Bangladesh will continue to work together on various fronts, including the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis.

“Australia and Bangladesh are great friends,” Niblett and her spouse Dr Peter Shannon said in their farewell message as the High Commissioner ends her Bangladesh assignment.

They thanked the people of Bangladesh for their friendship and hospitality over the past three and a half years. “We have loved every minute of our time here!”

They said Australia will continue to work with Bangladesh on development, education, trade and investment, countering and preventing violent extremism, promotion of human rights, arts and culture, and on the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas. Most of them came here since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on the mainly-Muslim ethnic minority in the Rakhine State.