 Bangladesh Marine Academy receives recognition from MNTB

The Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) has awarded the Bangladesh Marine Academy Centre Recognition as its bid to raise global maritime training standards takes hold.

The Centre and Course Recognition accolades were developed last year by the MNTB to provide an independent assessment of maritime training around the world.

Kathryn Neilson, Director of the MNTB, spoke of her pride of raising standards of seafarer training Globally

“Awarding centres for their excellence in the delivery of seafarer training and education is an initiative desperately needed to raise the standards of maritime training globally. At the Merchant Navy Training Board we want to ensure training centres across the world are doing everything they can to give seafarers the best possible skills for a successful career at sea or onshore.

“The Bangladesh Marine Academy has done a wonderful job in recent years and the Centre Recognition Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of those involved at the Academy.

“When colleges and training centres are formally recognised by the MNTB then shipowners and future seafarers know they can have confidence that the quality of seafarer training and education delivered through these Recognised Centre is outstanding.”

Dr. Sajid Hussain HonDSc CEng CMarEng FIMarEST said:

“The government-owned Bangladesh Marine Academy – having a partnering relation with WMU Sweden and recognized by EU EMSA, IMarEST & NI and MPA Singapore – is tuned with ‘developing world-class maritime leaders’ and so ensures quality cadets’ (nautical & engineering) entry into seafaring for around six decades.

“International image-building for our Academy is our prime concern for ensuring employment of our academically talented and professionally competent Cadets. We are committed to retain and develop our Cadets’ competitiveness.

“Hence, the just awarded ‘Centre Recognition’ by UK MNTB will enrich the significant and coveted international status of BMA. Besides the Cadets, our alumni (Deck Officers and Marine Engineers), around 4,700 now, will also bear an enhanced professional status out of their Alma-mater with elevated international image. It may be mentioned here that a handful number of our alumni are UK CoC holders including myself.

“The Cadets, Staff and the Officers of BMA are highly thankful to UK Chamber of Shipping and the Merchant Navy Training Board. We are confident of up-keeping our world-class excellence in light with spirit of MNTB.”

The MNTB Recognition Service was initially trialled in the United Kingdom, but interest from training and educational establishments seeking recognition outside the UK has increased and the Recognition Service is now available to international training centres. Based in Bangladesh, the BMA was awarded Centre Recognition for achieving the quality mark for the provision of gold standard seafarer training offered at their Training Centre in Chittagong.

The Merchant Navy Training Board Centre Recognition scheme provides independent verification for ‘best in class’ training centres, whilst also serving as a valuable quality improvement process in its own right.

To achieve recognition, a centre must meet a detailed series of good practice criteria set by the MNTB, whilst also being an institution capable of providing effective training that meets identified industry needs.

The scheme is ISO9001 accredited and has the full involvement and support of the UK Chamber of Shipping, the trade association for the UK shipping industry.