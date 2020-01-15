ACC grills Sunamganj AL leader Imon on graft charges

Sunamganj Correspondent : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has begun grilling National Power Grid former director and Sunamganj District Awami League General Secretary Enamul Kabir Imon on charges of amassing illegal wealth beyond known sources of income.

Earlier on Monday, the anti-graft body in a letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Nurul Huda, also the inquiry officer of the allegation, asked Imon to appear at 10:00 am today at the commission’s Segunbagicha headquarters in the capital.

ACC officials said another letter was also sent to Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sunamganj district, seeking all information regarding the sub-station construction project of Sunamganj Power Grid Company.

The commission in the letter requested the Sunamganj DC to provide all the information of the sub-station construction project by January 15.

There are various allegations of corruption against Enamul Kabir Imon. It was alleged that the AL leader amassed a huge amount of illegal money through lobbying business, collecting commission from different government works and embezzling public money.

ACC in the letter said there is a need for recording statements of Imon over different graft allegations including embezzlement of government land for the sake of probe over the matter. The anti-graft agency also sought photocopies of national identification cards and passports of Imon and his family members.

Earlier, the ACC launched a probe against Imon over the allegation and appointed ACC deputy director Nurul Huda to look after it.