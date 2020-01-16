Harry on first royal duty since talks with Queen

The Duke of Sussex is to carry out his first public engagement since he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they want to step back as full-time royals.

Meghan and the couple’s son Archie are in Canada but Harry will reportedly stay in the UK for meetings next week.

Talks involving the Queen, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge to discuss the couple’s future were held on Monday at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

The Queen released a statement agreeing to their wish to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Prince Harry’s official engagement at Buckingham Palace will see him host the Rugby League World Cup draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

The world cup tournament will run from 23 October to 27 November 2021 in 17 cities across England, with 16 men’s, eight women’s and eight wheelchair teams taking part.