TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week to kick off Jan 23

Photo: Local fashion designers who are going to participate in the ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020’ pose for a photo at a press conference at hotel Le Méridien Dhaka on January 16, 2020.

To take a stand against existing status quo of people judging others based on clothes and looks, internationally renowned hair care brand TRESemmé will host a three-day fashion event titled ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020’ in the capital beginning on January 23.

Fashion designers from home and abroad will showcase their works at the event at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) is the event partner while Le Méridien Dhaka the hospitality partner.

Nafees Anwar, Beauty and Personal Care Director of Unilever Bangladesh, made the announcement at a press conference at hotel Le Méridien Dhaka on Thursday.

The fashion event, which will end on January 25, will be called Runway of Life to promote against the judgmental mindset of people. In line with that, a digital campaign has been activated by Unilever with the hashtag — #doitforyou.

Nafees Anwar said Unilever has changed the model on how to get involved in the fashion industry last year through the ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019’.

“We had an event which came out pretty good at the end and we’re trying to continue it this year…every single brand under Unilever has a purpose. Every single product that Unilever produces has the same quality and I’d expect that like the way you’re supporting the local fashion industry, you’ll support the products that are produced locally,” he said.

Maheen Khan, President of FDCB, said their organisation is engaged in promotion of sustainable designs.

“We support clusters of artisans and produce ethical products. For the past six years, we held many international events to brand and promote our homegrown design industry,” she said.

She also spoke about FDCB’s approach for the benefit of Bangladeshi fashion industry.

“We’ve essentially built awareness, started campaigns for safe and conscious work ethics that promotes local creative work. Our aim and goal is always to preserve the DNA of Bangladeshi design heritage,” said Maheen Khan.

She mentioned that fashion designers from cities like Colombo, Kathmandu, Thimphu, Udaypur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata alongside talented Bangladeshi counterparts will be displaying their works in the ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2020’.

“Twenty-one Bangladeshi designers will play a key role with their participation weighing to brand our unique design industry that is evolving, growing into something way more purposeful and significant,” said FDCB President.

Apart from 21 local designers, nine foreign ones will be showcasing their collection at the three-day event. Some of the notable names are Anuj Sharma, Riddhi Jain, Alka Sharma, Soumitra Mandal and Asif Shaikh of India, Ajay Gurung of Nepal, Sonali Dharmawardena of Sri Lanka, Chandrika Tamang of Bhutan, Maheen Khan, Chandan Dewan, Kuhu, Lipi Khandaker, Emdad Hoque, Shaibal Saha and Farah Anjum Bari of Bangladesh.