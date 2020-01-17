Pakistan following Bangladesh for economic dev: Momen

Sylhet Office : Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Pakistan is following Bangladesh for economic uplift of the country as Bangladesh has made a tremendous development in the last 11 years.

“Pakistani economists suggested the country’s prime minister to reach the country’s economy to the equal level of Bangladesh within next 10 years,” he told a view-exchange with local journalists at the circuit house here this evening.

Paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the minister said because of the far-sighted leadership of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh had attained independence through THE Liberation War many years ago.

“We are now enjoying the benefits of independence. Otherwise, Bangladesh would have remained a backward country,” he said.

Momen said during the ‘Mujib Year’, the development of Bangladesh would be showcased in the world through different programmes in 77 Bangladesh missions abroad.

Once dubbed as bottomless basket, Bangladesh has now become a land of opportunity and a country of vibrant economy, he said.

Mentioning UNESCO’s announcement of celebrating the Mujib Year along with Bangladesh, he said: “We are trying to name as many as foreign streets or avenues after Bangabandhu and we are getting some positive response too.”

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the underground electricity transmission on Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Mazar Road in the city.

Sylhet City unit of AL President Freedom Fighter Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Prof Zakir Hossain, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Imdadul Haque and Sylhet Police Super Farid Uddin Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.