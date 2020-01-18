Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM

Sylhet Office : Mentioning that the number of extrajudicial killings in Bangladesh is much lower than that in the USA, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said propaganda is being carried out against the country.

“The government doesn’t want a single extrajudicial killing. A very few incidents of extrajudicial killings take place in the country,” he said while addressing a workshop.

The minister alleged that a number of media outlets are publishing untrue information over the extrajudicial killings in Bangladesh. “But the government has guaranteed people’s right to information through the RTI Act, 2009.”

The district administration and Information Commission jointly organised the workshop where Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed, Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Mashiur Rahman and Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.