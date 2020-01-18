Bogura-1 MP Abdul Mannan passes away

Awami League MP of Bogura -1 constituency Abdul Mannan died at a hospital in the capital early Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was 60.

Motiur Rahman Moti, joint general secretary of Sariakandi upazila Awami League, said Mannan, also party’s former joint secretary, suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday afternoon in the national parliament when he went there to join the ongoing session.

Later, he was admitted to Labaid Hospital and was kept on life support.

He breathed his last around 8:15am, Moti said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock at the death of the Awami League lawmaker.