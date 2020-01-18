Juhi Chawla’s son donates Rs 28,000 from pocket money to Australian bushfire relief

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun is doing his bit to help those affected by Australia bushfires.

Talking about her son’s gesture, Juhi said: “I recall he had mentioned to me that 500 million animals have been killed in the Australian bushfires and he asked me ‘what are you doing about it?’ I said I’m helping plant trees in our country in the Cauvery Calling project.”

“That was it. A day later he said ‘I’ve sent 300 pounds from my pocket money. I hope it goes to the right place’. I am really happy and grateful to God. I feel so good knowing his heart is in the right place,” she added.

Arjun is currently studying in a boarding school in the UK.