60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib

Iranian-backed Houthi militia attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing at least 60 people, according to reports, reports Arab News.

The fighting breaches a UN-brokered cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah, which is the main entry point for humanitarian aid and food into Yemen.

An Arab coalition has been figting the Houthi militia since 2015, backing forces of the internationally-recognized government.

The Houthis have been subject to a separate arms embargo since 2015, while Iran has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to the Houthis.