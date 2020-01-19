8 killed, dozens injured in Indonesia’s bus crash

Eight people were killed and 30 others wounded when a passenger bus overturned in Indonesia’s West Java province on Saturday, media reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the provincial police Saptono Erlangga said that 10 people suffered from serious wounds and 20 others got minor injuries.

All the victims of the fatal accident have been rushed to nearby Ciereng General Hospital in the district.

The driver was believed to have failed controlling the vehicle when passing the way-down Palasari road in Subang district, said district police Chief Teddy Fanani.

The provincial police banned old buses from passing a narrow and slopping route in the province’s Puncak tourist resort following scores of bus accidents. Lacking of safety standards was blamed for the fatal bus crashes.