Aishwarya to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar’s next

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play in Pradeep Sarkar’s next project.

She appeared in her first performance at the age of 12 and performed in about 80 plays.

Kolkata’s theatre buffs to fondly call Binodini the Moon of Star Theatre.

She quit the stage at the age of 24, when she was at the peak of her acting career.

Born in 1862, Binodini grew under the tutelage of Girish Chandra Ghosh. She became such a name in the proscenium theatre form of the European genre that European theatre lovers would call her ‘the flower of native stages’.

Even as she works on Mani Ratnam’s bilingual film, Ponniyin Selvan.