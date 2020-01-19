Don't Miss
Home / Entertainment / Aishwarya to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar’s next

Aishwarya to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar’s next

Aishwarya to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar’s next

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play in Pradeep Sarkar’s next project.
Pradeep Sarkar has narrated his script for the film on courtesan-turned-theatre personality Binodini Dasi.A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “The movie will be based on chapters from Binodini’s autobiography, Amar Katha. Producer Vasant Thakkar has procured the rights to the book. The story will begin in Binodini’s old age, well after she has retired from theatre, as she looks back on her life and reflects on the men who exploited her. Aishwarya loved the narration and character graph. She has given a verbal nod, but will sign on the dotted line only after reading the final script.”

She appeared in her first performance at the age of 12 and performed in about 80 plays.

Kolkata’s theatre buffs to fondly call Binodini the Moon of Star Theatre.

She quit the stage at the age of 24, when she was at the peak of her acting career.

Born in 1862, Binodini grew under the tutelage of Girish Chandra Ghosh. She became such a name in the proscenium theatre form of the European genre that European theatre lovers would call her ‘the flower of native stages’.

Even as she works on Mani Ratnam’s bilingual film, Ponniyin Selvan.