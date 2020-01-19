Bangladesh booters beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 goals in Bangabandhu Gold Cup

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 goals to confirm their semi-final berth in Bangabandhu Gold Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital on Sunday.

Matin put the hosts ahead in the 17 th minute and doubled the team’s lead 19 minutes. Ibrahim then tapped home the third goal in the 83rd minute, drawing the final nail on the coffin of Sri Lanka.Palestine have already reached in the semifinals as the Group A champions with all-win run.

Bangladesh are 187th in the FIFA Rankings while Sri Lanka are 205th. In their last match, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 1-0 goal in the 13th South Asian Games Football at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh team: Shahidul Alam Sohel, Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman, Topu Barman, Sushanto Tripura, Yeasin Khan, Rahmat Mia, Rayhan Hasan, Riyadul Hasan, Monjurur Rahman Manik, Rabiul Hasan, Saad Uddin, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Manik Hossain Mollah, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Towhidul Alam Sabuz, Mohammad Ibrahim, Motin Miah, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Arifur Rahman and Rakib Hossain.