E-passport to be launched on Wednesday: Home Minister

Electronic passport or e-passport will formally be introduced in the country on Wednesday, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

“The e-passport will increase the acceptability of Bangladeshi passport across the world, ensure security of passport which will ease visit and immigration process globally,” he said.Primarily, e-passport will be issued from the Uttara, Jatrabari and Agargaon regional passport offices and later it will be introduced in 72 regional and divisional offices and 80 foreign missions in phases, said the minister.