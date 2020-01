The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has published a full-fledged verdict rejecting the appeal petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Zia Charitable Trust Corruption case.

The verdict containing 15 pages was published on the website of the SC on Sunday. Earlier on December 12, the Appellate Division of the SC turned down the appeal of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was sentenced to Zia Charitable Trust Corruption case.The appeal bench of six justices led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order.