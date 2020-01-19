PM asks BD mission in Singapore to help ailing Andrew Kishore

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore to extend full support for the treatment of legendary playback singer Andrew Kishore.

Andrew Kishore, the eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, is now undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.He has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, in September last.

Earlier, the premier gave financial assistance of Taka 10 lakh to the eminent singer for his treatment, Khokan said.

On last Wednesday, his condition was deteriorated. Considering his feeble health condition, doctors suspended his scheduled fifth stage chemo therapy that day. Later physical condition of Andrew Kishore has improved. His fifth stage chemotherapy started.