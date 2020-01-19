Things you must know before getting your lips done

Over the years, the beauty and cosmetic industry have seen some revolutionary techniques which can give you a face or ear, nose, lip of your choice.

Here is some expert advices that might help you to make a decision:

1. “Choose a board-certified dermatologist to inject your lips,” says Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi MD Consultant Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, MedLinks.

2. I suggest one must thoroughly discuss with their dermatologist. This will help him or her get an idea about the exact areas that could use injectables.

3. You must ensure that the filler to be injected is a globally reputed brand and not a cheap ripoff.

4. Stay away from bargain-hunters as they might lure you with duplicate products.5. Never get a filler done right before an important event. “As fillers are a minimally invasive treatment, they may leave healable bruises and swelling which are sure to be noticeable,” adds Dr Chaturvedi.

6. “A dermal filler product with high quality should be used as it is responsible for changing the appearance,” says Dr Priyadarshan K, Consultant Plastic, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

7. The hyaluronic acid present in fillers is metabolised over time by the body and the procedure isn’t permanent.

8. “There can be allergic reactions to the substance, which would require medical assistance. Post-procedure, especially on the day of the treatment, is also advisable to avoid any physical activity that increases the blood flow to the face,” explains Dr Priyadarshan K.