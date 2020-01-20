Comilla University’s first convocation on Jan 27

The first convocation of Comilla University (CoU) is going to be held on January 27.

The university authorities are taking all necessary preparations to hold the convocation without a hitch, said Dr Abu Taher, registrar of the university.

A total 2,888 students have completed their registration to attend the convocation. Among them, 14 students will be awarded gold medals.

The university registrar sought everyone assistance to successfully arrange the programme.

Comilla University was established in 2006 as the 26th public university of Bangladesh.