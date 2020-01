Moulvibazar Correspondent : Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested an Indian citizen along with weapons in a raid at Kulaura upazila in Moulivbazar on Sunday noon.

The arrestee is identified as Md Ashik Ali, 35, son of late Oad Ullah, hailing from Tilgaon village of Laxmipur thana in Kailashahar of India. On secret information, a team of elite force conducted the drive and arrested him from Shikria village at Prithimpasha union, BGB sources said.Confirming the news, Sanjay Chakrabarty, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kulaura Police Station, said a case was filed against him with police station.