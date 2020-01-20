Prothom Alo editor gets 4-week anticipatory bail in Nayeemul Abrar’s death case

The High Court (HC) has granted four-week anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat from electrocution.

The bench also directed law enforcers not to arrest or harass the five other Prothom Alo employees until the court takes cognisance of the case.The five others are: Anisul Hoque, deputy editor of Prothom Alo; Kabir Bakul, head of event and activation of Kishor Alo; Shuvashish Pramanik Shuvo and Shah Paran Tushar, assistants at event and activation of Kishor Alo; Mahitul Alam Pavel, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo.

Earlier on Sunday, six persons, including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and its associate editor Anisul Hoque, filed the anticipatory bail petition with the HC.

Prior to that, a Dhaka court on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Associate Editor Anisul Hoque and eight other people in a case filed over the death of Nayeemul Abrar.

Nayeemul Abrar, a ninth grader, died after being electrocuted behind the stage at an event organised by Kishor Alo, a publication of Prothom Alo, on the compound of Dhaka Residential Model College on November 1.