Two cases filed over murder in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Two cases were filed in connection with the suicide incident and killing of four persons at Borolekha in Moulvibazar.

Borolekha Police Station officer-in-charge Yasinul Huq said two cases were filed in connection with killing and unnatural death.

Mentionable, a man reportedly took his own life after allegedly killing four people, including his wife and mother-in-law, at Pallartal tea garden in Barlekha upazila’s Uttar Shahbajpur union on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nirmal, 30, his wife Joly, 26, mother-in-law Laxmi, 45, and neighbours Bashanta, 37, and Sheuli, 6. Everyone except Nirmal worked at tea gardens.