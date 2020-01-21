Awami League MP Ismat Ara Sadique passes away

Awami League lawmaker and former State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique.File Photo

Awami League lawmaker and former State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique died at a hospital in the city on Tuesday. She was 78.

She breathed her last around 11am at the United Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Ismat, daughter of former education minister ASHK Sadique, was born in Bogura on December 12, 1942 and completed her honors from Eden Mohila College in Dhaka in 1960.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the MP elected from Jashore-6.

President and Prime Minister in separate condolence messages prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.