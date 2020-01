Habiganj Correspondent : Police recovered the body of a police constable, two days after he went missing, from a pond at Police line area in Habiganj on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahinur Rahman, hailing from Mymensingh.

Confirming the news, Mohammad Ullah, police super of Habiganj, said locals spotted the body of the constable and informed police.

The body was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.