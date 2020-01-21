Murder accused hacked dead in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A murder case accused was hacked to death at Hilalpur in Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajon Ahmed Raja, 32, son of Ashik Miaj, and No. 8 charge-sheeted accused in a murder case.

Quoting locals, Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Model Police Station, said Pir Azad, brother of Rubel, and gang leader of terrorist group ‘Pir Bahini’, picked up Rajon from Balikandi Kheyaghat around 10am and took him to his house.

Along with his associates, Azad hacked Rajon indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, they sent the body to Sadar Hospital on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and left the house keeping it locked.

A tense situation was prevailing in the area after the murder and additional police have been deployed there, said the OC.