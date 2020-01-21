Nick says Priyanka looks ‘stunning’ in blue saree

American pop star Nick Jonas was floored by his wife, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s look in saree.

Commenting on his wife’s post, Nick gushed: “Stunning”. In the photo, Priyanka teams her blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers. A bindi completes her desi look.

Using a line from Priyanka’s famous song Desi Girl in Dostana, a fan commented: “Who’s the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl”.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel. The show is conceptualised and produced by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

The actor recently wrapped the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie in which she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.