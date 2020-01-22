Greece elects first woman president Ekaterini

Greece’s parliament on Wednesday elected the first woman president in the country’s history, a senior judge with no party-political allegiance.

Sakellaropoulou herself set out her priorities to assembled journalists shortly after the vote: the economic crisis, climate change and mass migration, all of which required international cooperation.

The new president, until now the head of Greece’s administrative court, the Council of State, will be sworn in on March 13, taking over from Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed postgraduate studies at Paris’s Sorbonne university. She was the first woman to lead the Council of State, the country’s top administrative court.