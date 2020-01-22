Publish ad in newspapers asking Sinha to turn up: Court

A court here on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to publish an advertisement in two national dailies asking former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others to appear before it on February 20 in a case filed on charges of misappropriating and laundering Tk 4 crore.

Judge KM Emrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge’s Court passed the order.

On January 5, the court issued a warrant for the arrest of accused as they did not appear before it on the day.

It had passed the order after taking cognisance of charges against them. On December 10 last, the ACC pressed charges against them in the corruption case.

The other accused are Farmers Bank’s former Managing Director AKM Shamim, Senior Executive Vice-President and former Head of Credit Division Gazi Salahuddin, first Vice-President of Credit Division Swapan Kumar Roy, first Vice-President Shafiuddin Askary, former Chairman of the bank’s Audit Committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty, Vice-President Lutful Haque and Mohammad Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Santri Roy Simi and Ranjit Chandra Saha.