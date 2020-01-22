Don't Miss
RAJUK begins demolition of BGMEA building

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) began demolishing of the 16-storey Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) complex at Hatirjheel in the city on Wednesday.
Housing and public works minister SM Rezaul Karim inaugurated the demolition activities of the BGMEA building.After nearly a year-long delay, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha RAJUK started demolition of the BGMEA.

It is learnt that six months will be needed to complete the demolition of the building at Hatirjheel in Dhaka.

As part of its move to dismantle the building, RAJUK sealed off the BGMEA complex on April 2019.

In 2011, the High Court ordered demolition of the 16-storey building as it was constructed in defiance of relevant laws, calling it a ‘cancer’ in the lake.