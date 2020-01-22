RAJUK begins demolition of BGMEA building

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) began demolishing of the 16-storey Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) complex at Hatirjheel in the city on Wednesday.

It is learnt that six months will be needed to complete the demolition of the building at Hatirjheel in Dhaka.

As part of its move to dismantle the building, RAJUK sealed off the BGMEA complex on April 2019.

In 2011, the High Court ordered demolition of the 16-storey building as it was constructed in defiance of relevant laws, calling it a ‘cancer’ in the lake.