Daily Sangram dropped from official media list

The government has excluded the name of the Daily Sangram, a mouthpiece of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, from the official media list.

The action was taken after the daily published an article on its December 12 issue describing executed war criminal Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Quader Molla as ‘martyr’, said a handout on Thursday.

Quader Molla, Jamaat assistant secretary general, was executed on December 12, 2013 for his crimes against humanity, including the massacre of unarmed civilians and the killing of intellectuals, during the War of Liberation in 1971.