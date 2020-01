Júlio César, a former Brazilian goalkeeper, on Thursday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi here.

César arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), marking the Mujib Borsho.

Centre for Research and Information (CRI) trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq, BFF President Kazi Md. Salahuddin were also present.

He will also enjoy the second semi-final match of Bangabandhu Gold Cup at Bangabandhu Stadium in the afternoon.