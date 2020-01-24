Don't Miss
Home / Sports / Bangladesh win toss, bat first in Twenty20 opener against Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I against host Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday afternoon.
Before this series, Bangladesh and Pakistan faced each other in 10 T20 Internationals, in which, Pakistan won eight and Bangladesh managed to win the other two.

While the first match of the series will take place on Friday, the next two games will be played on January 25 and 27 at the same venue.After that, Tigers will back home and return to Pakistan two times more to play two Tests and one ODI.

 

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Mohammad Naim, 3 Afif Hossain, 4 Liton Das (wk), 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Soumya Sarkar, 7 Mohammad Mithun, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Shafiul Islam, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Al-Amin Hossain

 

Pakistan: 1 Ahsan Ali, 2 Babar Azam (capt.), 3 Mohammad Hafeez, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Imad Wasim, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Shaheen Afridi 11 Mohammad Hasnain