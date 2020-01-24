How to apply make-up on dry, flaky skin

In winter, nothing can be more frustrating than having to track down the best makeup for dry skin.

Skincare prep is key for dry skin*While flakiness and irritation could be due to environmental conditions or allergic reactions, the need of the hour is to use a light scrub and ditch walnut scrubs. Start with a hydrating gel, and then follow with a rich day moisturiser.

*If needed, you could also apply a few drops of face oil to seal it all in. It’ll help to get rid of particularly dry areas.

How to apply makeup so it doesn’t crack

*For dry skin, it’s best to begin with a luminous strobe cream and apply it with a buffing brush. To begin with, for covering spots, use a green liquid concealer, which is light in consistency. If your base makeup separates in the day, apply a heavy cream on the area, and then buff some concealer on.

*It’s time to become a fan of creamy gel blushes that sink into the skin. Hydrate it and melt into the surrounding makeup, making it look soft and diffused instead of heavy. Choosing one that sinks in and stays put for a longer time is always a better decision to make.

*For the lips, applying a heavy-duty lip balm and an exfoliating lip mask or simply using a towel dipped in lukewarm water to remove the flakiness at night is key. Hydrating lipstick in lieu of a drying, matte liquid lipstick is best.Set it and forget it

*You should not to use makeup on your entire face. Except for some parts of it, on your nose, forehead and central part of the cheeks which are frequently prone to oils. Once again, the product you choose can reduce the appearance of dry skin.

*Choose a soft and transparent powder which is finely mild and use a small brush just to give a few touch-ups. If you want the moisture to be packed in your skin, spray a face mist once in every two hours throughout the day.

All these steps make it possible for your makeup to look great.