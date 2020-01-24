New AL committee pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The newly-elected Bangladesh Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) and Advisory Council, led by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mazar here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first placed a wreath at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath paying tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.

A joint-meeting of the newly-elected Awami League Central working Committee (ALCWC) and Advisory Council was held there as per tradition.