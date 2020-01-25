2 Rohingya women killed, 7 hurt as Myanmar army shells village: MP

Two women were killed and seven others injured after Myanmar troops shelled a Rohingya village on Saturday, according to a lawmaker and a villager.

The incident took place two days after the UN’s highest court ordered the country to protect the minority community, Reuters reports.Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of parliament for Buthidaung township in northern Rakhine state, said shells fired from a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night. Government troops have been battling ethnic rebels in the state for more than a yea