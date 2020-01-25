80 Muslim leaders resign from BJP over CAA in India’s Madhya Pradesh

Amid ongoing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the country, around 80 Muslim leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India’s Madhya Pradesh on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party calling the contentious law a “divisive” measure, reports The Statesman.

One of the leaders, Rajik Qureshi Farshiwala, said they resigned from the BJP’s primary membership after writing to the newly-appointed Indian president JP Nadda on Thursday.In their letter, the Muslim leaders stated, “Citizens have right to equality under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. But the BJP-led Central Government is implementing the CAA on religious grounds.”