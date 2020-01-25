BNP finding escape route to step aside from city polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is finding excuses to step aside from the upcoming Dhaka city corporation elections sensing defeat.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, “BNP nominated candidates are finding an escape route to step aside from mayoral race in the upcoming elections to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).”Rejecting BNP’s allegations ahead of the city polls, the AL leader said, “All allegations, being made by BNP-backed mayoral candidates, are baseless and merely false.”