Indian TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide in Mumbai

Indian TV actress Sejal Sharma, known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji”, allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

Aru K Verma, who played Sejal Sharma’s brother in the show, also said: “Her family discovered the news today (Saturday) morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites.”Sejal Sharma, who is from Udaipur, came to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting. Before her debut on the Star Plus show “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji”, she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled “Azad Parindey”.