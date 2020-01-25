Next population census very important, says Planning minister

Sylhet Office : Planning minister MA Mannan on Saturday said that next population and housing census was more important than other census to make the country hunger and poverty free.

He said that it was very important because the demographic and socio-economic findings would be used in next course of development plan of the country.

He made the comment while addressing a views exchange programme for success implementation of ‘Population and Housing Census 2021’ held at the conference room of Sylhet Circuit House in the afternoon.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics arranged the programme to inform all concerned officials about implementation process of the census and to take opinions of the experts and participants in this regard.

Sylhet divisional commissioner Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the views exchange meeting that was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Statistics and Information Management Division secretary Saurendra Nath Chakrabarty, BBS director general Mohammad Tajul Islam and its director Zahidul Haque Sarker.

Additional divisional commissioners of Sylhet, deputy commissioners of all districts of the division, Bangladesh Statistics and Information Management Division officials and officers of other government organisations of the division attended the programme.