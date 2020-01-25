Special bus service for students launched in Chattogram

A special bus service was launched here for students as they can travel to any destination within the city for only Tk 5.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the 10 double-decker buses gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at MA Aziz Stadium in the morning.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain presided over the programme while GPH Ispat Lt Managing Director Md Almas Shimul, among others, was present.

The students will have to pay the fare in the bus’ ‘honesty box’ willingly and they can travel even if they do not have money.

One of the bus routes will be Bohddarhat to New Market through Badurtala, Chawkbazar, Gani Bakery, Jamalkhan, CheragiPahar, Andarkilla and Kotowali.

Buses will also run from Oxyzen Intersection to Agrabad, Muradpur, GEC and Wasa intersections and Tigerpass areas.

Abu Hasan Sidduque, additional deputy commissioner, (education, ICT), said students wearing school uniforms can travel in the 75-seat double decker buses.

Each of the buses will have four CCTV cameras which will be monitored from the DC office, he added.

He also said students of government and private schools, colleges and madrasas can go to any destination with the minimum fare Tk 5.