Tips to have a quality sleep at night

Sleep deprivation has a wide range of negative effects that go beyond daytime drowsiness.

Here are few tips to improve your sleep quality and the number of hours you have spent asleep:Follow a regular sleeping schedule: Maintain a regular sleep-and-wake up schedule. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning including weekends.

Aim for a regular exercise schedule: Regular physical activity, be it walk, aerobics, gym, yoga etc., helps people fall asleep faster, spend more time in deep sleep. Do a moderate workout for 30 to 45 minutes daily preferably in the morning.

Get sunshine daily: Get some sunshine as it is the best source of vitamin D. It improves your energy levels, reduces depression and fatigue symptoms. Sunlight improves your sleep quality.

Eat sensibly throughout the day: Include proteins and healthy fats with every meal and never eat refined sugar. Avoid processed carbohydrates, soda and other sugary beverages. Eat one good size of vegetables with every major meal. Eat more healthy fats – avocados, nuts, eggs, fatty fish and coconut oil. Drink lots of water throughout the day. All these healthy eating habits will help you sleep sound at night.

Be vigilant of the foods and beverages you consume just before going to bed: Bad foods like processed carbs, refined sugar and synthetic oils create inflammation within your body and damage your gut lining. This will hinder your good sleep pattern, its duration and quality. Do not eat or drink within a few hours of bedtime. Avoid especially consuming alcohol.

Practice a relaxation technique to prepare for sleep: There are many relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, guided imagery and progressive muscle relaxation that can make you feel calm and counter stressful thoughts. Stop using electronics an hour before bedtime. Try not to exercise rigorously within a few hours of bedtime.Postpone your worries and handle stress before bedtime: Practicing cognitive behavioural therapy can help to postpone worries and change negative expectations. It will help build more confidence that will make you learn to handle stress and have a good night’s sleep.

Develop a better sleeping environment: Learning how to sleep better includes sleep hygiene and keeping the bedroom cool, dark, quiet and free from distractions like television, laptops and other gadgets.

A sound sleep for enough hours boosts your mood, makes you feel more energetic and alert all day long from the moment you wake up until your regular bedtime.