Bollywood actress Tabu bags 3 cr for 15 minute appearance!

Bollywood actress Tabu made her comeback in cine world with a bombastic buck. After a long hiatus, she acted in the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer family drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo of Telugu Film Industry.

It is heard that Tabu was paid more than what she gets for a Hindi film. Tabu took home a fat pay cheque of Rs 3 crores for her 15 minutes’ role in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revealed a source. Though some of them called it a disappointing comeback for actress Tabu, whereas few are saying that Tabu’s presence made the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo look fresh.The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo paid an amount of Rs 3 crores as remuneration for Tabu and surprisingly, Vijayahsnati too received the same amount as remuneration for Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Although Tabu’s role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is small compared to that of Vijayashanti’s role in Sarileru Neekevvaru, remuneration is the same for both.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film also has Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.