Bus workers call indefinite transport strike in Habiganj from Monday

Habiganj Correspondent : Inter-district bus workers in Habiganj district have called an indefinite transport strike from Monday (January 27) over an attack on their fellow bus workers allegedly by CNG-run auto-rickshaw workers.

Bus movement on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway will remain suspended from Monday morning as the strike is set to start from 6:00 am.

‘Habiganj District Bus, Minibus, Coach and Microbus Workers Union’ took the decision from an emergency meeting at its office in the district town on Saturday night.

The transport association demanded arrest of the attackers and a ban on CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

Md Sajib Ali, general secretary of the union, said, many illegal vehicles, including CNG-run auto-rickshaws, are stilling plying on the highway violating High Court (HC) order.

On January 18, a group of CNG-run auto-rickshaw workers allegedly attacked on bus workers at Mirpur point of Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

A case was filed with Bahubal Model Police Station over the attack on bus workers, but none was arrested over the incident yet.