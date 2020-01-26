China coronavirus: Death toll hits to 56

China on Sunday expanded drastic travel restrictions to contain a viral contagion coronavirus that President Xi Jinping said posed a “grave” threat, as the death toll reached 56 and Shanghai reported its first fatality, reports AFP.

The virus has also spread around the world, with cases confirmed in around a dozen other countries as distant as France, Australia and the United States.In the epicentre city of Wuhan, Hubei’s capital, new restrictions went into effect Sunday banning most cars from the streets of the metropolis of 11 million.