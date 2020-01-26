Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink saree

Sarees have become an essential part in every woman’s almirah, reports The Indian Express.

Recently, the 22-year-old bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was also seen wearing drapes and acing her look.The actress, who loves to wear sarees looks stunning in Arpita Mehta’s ensemble.

The actress made sure all eyes were on her as she perfectly draped a gorgeous pink saree around her. The saree bore an intricately embroidered border throughout the hem that bore contrasting orange details. She styled it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse that featured seashells along the side.

Dhadak actress then glammed up for the night in soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip.

Further, she even added a few layers of chunky bangles.

We cannot seem to take our eyes off how Janhvi looks in the desi avatar and the colour seems to perfectly complement her.