Prime Minister cooks for Shakib

Although, world no 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been on ICC ban at this moment, he remains on the heart of the cricket lovers of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also on the list of his well-wishers. The PM now sent delicious foods cooked by herself to Shakib as a token of deep affection.
Earlier on Saturday, Shakib along with his family met with the PM. During the visit, Shakib’s wife Shishir expressed her fondness to those foods. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fulfilled her wish by sending the foods by cooking herself.Shakib Al Hasan also expressed his gratitude to the PM Sheikh Hasina saying, “I am the luckiest person on earth.”