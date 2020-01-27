Bangladesh, Japan sign deal to improve access to safe water

Bangladesh and Japan on Monday signed an agreement on grant aid to help the Bangladesh government with a drilling rig for deep wells and related equipment to improve access to safe drinking water.

The signing ceremony of the Japanese grant aid of about US$ 4.5 million on ‘Economic and Social Development Programme’ was held at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance.

Yamaya Hiroyuki, Charge d’Affaires of Japanese Embassy in Dhaka and Shahidul Islam, Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance signed the exchange of notes representing respective governments.

In Bangladesh, shallow groundwater is used as the main drinking water source, according to Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Since many wells contain arsenic exceeding the standard, securing safe water is an urgent issue, it said.

This grant aid will provide a drilling rig to install a deep well with a depth of 200m or deeper.

This is expected to improve the water and sanitation environment and contribute to improve the quality of life in Bangladesh, according to the Embassy.