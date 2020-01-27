Death toll from Moulvibazar murder-suicide rises to 6

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A woman who was injured in a knife attack by her neighbour at Pallartal tea garden in Barlekha upazila died in hospital on Monday, ending a 9-day fight for survival.
The deceased was identified as Sushmita Kanan, wife of late Bashanta Kanan, who was killed in the same attack when they tried to intervene against their neighbor Nirmal, who in a suicidal rage had started killing his own family members
On January 19, over family feud, Nirmal took his own life after allegedly killing four people, including his wife Joly, mother-in-law Laxmi, and neighbours Bashanta and Sheuli.
Yasunul Haque, officer-in-charge of Barlekha Police Station, said Sushmita died at MAG Osmani Medical College around 5:30pm while undergoing treatment.