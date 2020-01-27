Five arrested over Sunday’s Gopibagh clash

Law enforcers arrested five people in a case filed over the Sunday’s clash between supporters of BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain and those of Awami League-backed councillor candidate in the capital’s Gopibagh area.

Earlier on Sunday night, Maksud Ahmed, a leader of Gopibagh Ward unit of the ruling party, filed a lawsuit against 50 BNP activists over the clash, which left 15 people of the both sides injured.Supporters of BNP’s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain engaged in a clash with AL activists during electioneering in Gopibagh area on Sunday noon.

The clash that lasted for around 30 minutes left a dozen of people, including a photojournalist of Somoy Television, injured.